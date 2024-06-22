Banda and Marta have 2 goals each and the Pride rout the Royals 6-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored twice to give her a league-leading 10 goals and the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 6-0 victory over the Utah Royals in the National Women’s Soccer League. Marta also scored a pair of goals for the Pride, who sit atop the league standings with a 9-0-5 record and 32 points. The Pride and the Kansas City Current (8-0-5) are the only two teams without a loss this season. Summer Yates and Ally Watt also scored goals. The last-place Royals dropped to 2-11-1.

