Banda and Marta are fueling Orlando Pride’s turnaround season

With the addition of Zambian forward Barbra Banda and the steadying presence of Brazilian superstar Marta, the Orlando Pride are undefeated and hovering atop the league. Banda, who joined the team in April after helping Zambia qualify for this summer’s Olympics, has 10 goals in 10 games with Orlando. She’s joined atop the Golden Boot race with Portland’s Sophia Smith. Marta, the team’s captain, has contributed four goals during the Pride’s club record 14-game unbeaten run.

