Banda and Marta are fueling Orlando Pride’s turnaround season

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda runs with the ball against the Seattle Reign during an NWSL soccer match, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Seattle. For the past several years, the Orlando Pride has been mostly mired in the bottom half of the National Women's Soccer League. But midway through this NWSL season, its seems the Pride have bucked that trend. With the addition of Zambian forward Barbra Banda and the ever-steady presence of Brazilian superstar Marta, the Pride are undefeated and hovering atop the league. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lindsey Wasson]

With the addition of Zambian forward Barbra Banda and the steadying presence of Brazilian superstar Marta, the Orlando Pride are undefeated and hovering atop the league. Banda, who joined the team in April after helping Zambia qualify for this summer’s Olympics, has 10 goals in 10 games with Orlando. She’s joined atop the Golden Boot race with Portland’s Sophia Smith. Marta, the team’s captain, has contributed four goals during the Pride’s club record 14-game unbeaten run.

