Banchero scores 36 points, Magic beat injury-riddled Knicks 118-100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 36 points, Franz Wagner added 21 and the Orlando Magic beat the injury-riddled New York Knicks 118-100 on Wednesday night in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 33 points and six assists. Precious Achiuwa added 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Alec Burks had 13 points in his first start since coming back to the Knicks in a deadline trade last week.

Brunson scored 20 points in the first quarter, and the Knicks led 39-27 when Burks opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer. But with Brunson on the bench, the Magic ran off 17 straight points – 12 of them by Franz and Moritz Wagner – and moved ahead for the rest of the game.

Banchero made 9 of 10 shots, going 4 of 5 on 3-pointers, and matched Brunson’s 22 points in the first half.

Orlando shot 71% in the first half and led 65-55 at halftime before stretching their lead to 23 in the fourth quarter.

The Knicks played their final game before the All-Star break without six players, including All-Star forward Julius Randle, who missed a ninth game with a shoulder injury. Donte DiVincenzo (sore hamstring), Bojan Bogdanovic (sore calf) and Isaiah Hartenstein (Achilles tendon) were all ruled out just before the game.

The Magic played without guards Jalen Suggs, Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris, all of whom played Tuesday night against Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Visit Philadelphia on Feb. 22.

Magic: Visit Cleveland on Feb. 22.

