Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter. Gordon Heyward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 37.9 percent in losing for the third time in five games.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) goes up for a shot in front of Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Charlotte Hornets forward P.J. Washington (25) drives to the basket in front of Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) grabs a rebound between Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) and guard R.J. Hampton (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (4) while shooting during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels, left, and Orlando Magic center Bol Bol battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) goes up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phelan M. Ebenhack