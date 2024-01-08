Banchero, Houstan lead Magic past Hawks, 117-110 in overtime

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored eight of his 35 points in overtime and the Orlando Magic beat the Atlanta Hawks 117-110 on Sunday night.

Caleb Houston added a career-high 25 points in his first start of the season.

Trae Young had 31points and nine assists for Atlanta. Dejounte Murray added 24 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points.

Saddiq Bey’s dunk with 18.8 seconds left in the fourth tied it for the Hawks, and Houston missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

Jalen Suggs had 16 points and five rebounds for the Magic before fouling out with 1:50 left in the fourth quarter.

Orlando’s Markelle Fultz, who missed 27 games because of a knee injury, played for the first time since Nov. 9 in a game against the Hawks in Mexico City. He had four assists in 10 scoreless minutes.

Atlanta lost Garrison Mathews to an apparent ankle injury in the first quarter.

The Hawls lead 60-51 at halftime. Houston hit a couple of 3-pointers to open the second half, and Banchero scored eight points on an 18-8 run to close out the third period with the Magic leading 85-76.

