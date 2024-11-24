Bamisile scores 22, Shulga has 18 and VCU defeats Miami 77-70 for 7th place at Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Joe Bamisile scored 22 points, Max Shulga added 18 and VCU defeated Miami 77-70 in the seventh-place game of the Charleston Classic. Shulga had eight rebounds and nine assists. He and Bamisile each made four 3-pointers. VCU never trailed and led 42-33 at halftime. The Rams had a double-digit lead for a 7 1/2-minute stretch of the second half and were ahead 72-62 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining while Miami was in the midst of a 10-0 run. The Hurricanes got as close as 72-66 with 1:22 remaining, but VCU closed out the win by making five of six free throws. Lynn Kidd led Miami with 14 points.

