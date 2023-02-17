Bamford: Skubala ‘taken pressure away’ at Leeds after Marsch

LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds striker Patrick Bamford says caretaker manager Michael Skubala has “taken the pressure away” following the firing of Jesse Marsch. Skubala has overseen a draw and loss — both against Manchester United — since Marsch was fired on Feb. 6 with Leeds hovering just above the relegation zone. Bamford tells BBC Radio in an interview that the atmosphere “was always good” under Marsch but that Skubala has instilled a sense of calm. Bamford says players have an “extreme amount of confidence” in the 40-year-old Englishman. He says, “The lads love him.” Leeds plays at Everton on Saturday.

