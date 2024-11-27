Bamba has 22, Barthelemy 16 to lead Oregon past San Diego State 78-68

LAS VEGAS (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 22 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy added 16 and Oregon defeated San Diego State 78-68 in the Players Era Festival. Barthelemy started a 9-0 run with a jumper and ended it with a 3-pointer as the Ducks took the lead for good at 34-27 late in the first half. Bamba had a three-point play in the surge. Jackson Shelstad hit a 3-pointer and Barthelemy had two free throws in the closing seconds for a 41-31 halftime lead. rebounds. BJ Davis scored 18 points for the Aztecs.

