Bamba, Gueye lead Washington State over Stanford 67-63

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, Mouhamed Gueye added a double-double and Washington State held off Stanford 67-63. Bamba sank 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference). Gueye finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds as Washington State picked up its fourth straight win by ending a four-game losing streak on the road. Andrej Jakimovski made three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Justin Powell also sank three from beyond the arc and scored nine with five assists. Brandon Angel hit 4 of 5 from distance and scored 17 to lead the Cardinal (11-17, 5-12), who have lost three straight.

