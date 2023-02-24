Bamba, Gueye lead Washington State over Stanford 67-63

By The Associated Press
Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) brings the ball upcourt against Stanford during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stanford, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, Mouhamed Gueye added a double-double and Washington State held off Stanford 67-63. Bamba sank 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Cougars (14-15, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference). Gueye finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds as Washington State picked up its fourth straight win by ending a four-game losing streak on the road. Andrej Jakimovski made three 3-pointers and scored 11, while Justin Powell also sank three from beyond the arc and scored nine with five assists. Brandon Angel hit 4 of 5 from distance and scored 17 to lead the Cardinal (11-17, 5-12), who have lost three straight.

