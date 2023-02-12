Bamba, Gueye lead Washington St. past rival Washington 56-51

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — TJ Bamba scored 20 points, Mouhamed Gueye had 17 points and 15 rebounds and Washington State beat in-state rival Washington 56-51. Gueye hit a jumper and followed with a three-point play with about eight minutes left in the first half and the Cougars never again trailed. Cole Bajema’s layup made it 20-all with four minutes left but WSU scored the next 11 points to take the lead for good and Andrej Jakimovski hit a 3-pointer to open the second half that made it 34-22. Washington has lost four games in a row and five of its last six. Noah Williams had 12 points and four rebounds in his return to Beasley Coliseum. Jamal Bey played his 140th career game for the Huskies, a program record.

