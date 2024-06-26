Bam Adebayo intends to sign extension with Miami Heat, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo, one of the NBA’s top defensive players and soon to become a two-time U.S. Olympian, intends to sign a three-year, $166 million extension with the Miami Heat when the league’s offseason moratorium on such moves is lifted next month, according to a person with knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Adebayo nor the team had revealed the decision publicly. Adebayo can sign the deal on July 6, by league rule. Miami’s captain and starting center has two years and about $72 million remaining on his current deal with the Heat, the only team that he’s played for since Miami drafted him in 2017.

