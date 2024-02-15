Bam Adebayo has 23 points and 14 rebounds in Heat’s 109-104 victory over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bam Adebayo had 23 points and 14 rebounds to help the Miami Heat beat the Philadelphia 76ers 109-104 on Wednesday night in the final game for both teams before the NBA All-Star break.

Adbebayo’s thundering dunk capped off a 10-2 run in the fourth quarter that gave Miami a lead it never relinquished.

Tyler Herro also had 23 points, and Duncan Robinson added 20 in the Heat’s fourth victory in five games.

Tyrese Maxey scored 30 points for Philadelphia. Buddy Heild had 22 points and 10 assists, and Paul Reed, filling in for the injured Joel Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

With Miami down a point, Haywood Highsmith hit a 3-pointer, Herro made a running layup, Robinson hit another 3-pointer and Adebayo had the dunk on four straight possessions for Miami.

Maxey briefly left the court hobbled after Reed stepped on his ankle, and the Heat took a one-point lead after three quarters. Maxey returned for the fourth quarter, but Philadelphia missed six of seven shots and had two turnovers.

Kyle Lowry, who signed with Philadelphia on Tuesday and played for the Heat earlier this season, was unavailable.

Philadelphia also played without Nico Batum (left hamstring strain), Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise), Tobias Harris (left hip impingement) and De’Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine stress response).

Miami was without Jimmy Butler (personal reasons), Josh Richardson (right shoulder dislocation), Terry Rozier (right knee sprain) and Dru Smith (right knee surgery).

