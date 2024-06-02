Baltimore’s Mateo enters concussion protocol after being hit by teammate’s bat at on-deck circle

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore infielder Jorge Mateo left the team’s game against Tampa Bay and entered concussion protocol after he was hit by a bat as teammate Cedric Mullins loosened up. Both players were in the area around the on-deck circle. Mullins, who was batting one spot ahead of Mateo, appeared to catch Mateo in the back of the helmet while lowering his bat behind him. Mateo singled in his only at-bat of Baltimore’s 4-3 loss to Tampa Bay. The infielder was supposed to bat second in the bottom of the fourth, but Ramón Urías hit for him.

