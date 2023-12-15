Baltimore’s Madubuike trying for a record 11th straight game with at least a half-sack

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore’s Justin Madubuike has contributed at least a half-sack in 10 straight games. The league record is 11. He has a chance to tie it Sunday night at Jacksonville. Madubuike has become a force in the middle of a Baltimore defense that leads the NFL with 49 sacks. In fact, the Ravens as a team are on a couple impressive runs of their own. They’ve gone 34 consecutive games with a sack and 11 straight with at least two. Both are the longest active streaks in the NFL.

