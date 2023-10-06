Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish starting Game 1 of ALDS against Texas; Rangers’ Scherzer faces live hitters

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are starting Kyle Bradish in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Texas on Saturday. Manager Brandon Hyde made the announcement Friday. He says rookie Grayson Rodriguez is set for Game 2 on Sunday. The 27-year-old Bradish finished third in the American League with a 2.83 ERA this season. Texas still hasn’t announced a starter for Game 1. Max Scherzer did face live hitters Friday as he tries to come back from shoulder problems.

