Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish starting Game 1 of ALDS against Texas, Grayson Rodriguez set for Game 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles are starting Kyle Bradish in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Texas on Saturday. Manager Brandon Hyde made the announcement Friday. He says rookie Grayson Rodriguez is set for Game 2 on Sunday. The 27-year-old Bradish finished third in the American League with a 2.83 ERA this season. Rodriguez was one of baseball’s top pitching prospects at the beginning of the year. He struggled early and was sent back to the minors for a bit, but he’s gone 5-2 with a 2.58 ERA since the All-Star break.

