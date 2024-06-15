Baltimore’s Kyle Bradish exits after only 74 pitches with elbow complaints; tests to come

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles may need to brace themselves for another injury to a starting pitcher. Kyle Bradish left Friday night’s loss to Philadelphia after five innings and just 74 pitches, complaining about his elbow. Now the Orioles wait to see if they’ve lost another pitcher to a significant injury. Manager Brandon Hyde says Bradish will have further testing. The right-hander missed the first month of the season with a sprained UCL. Since returning, he’s gone 2-0 with a 2.75 ERA in eight starts. The Orioles already lost starters John Means and Tyler Wells to season-ending injuries. Dean Kremer is also on the IL at the moment with a triceps strain.

