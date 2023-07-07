Baltimore’s Hyde says ejection in blowout was his first `up two touchdowns’

NEW YORK (AP) — The 12th ejection of Brandon Hyde’s managerial career was his most unusual.Hyde was tossed in the eighth inning of the Baltimore Orioles’ 14-1 win over the New York Yankees after he argued with home plate umpire Dan Iassogna. The plate umpire had just warned both benches after Wandy Peralta hit Baltimore’s Jordan Westburg with a pitch. Hyde called it “my weirdest ejection of all-time” and added: “First one up two touchdowns.”

