Baltimore’s defense faces its biggest test yet when the Ravens take on Brock Purdy and the 49ers

The Baltimore Ravens have been outstanding this season on defense. Now they face their toughest test yet. On Monday night, Baltimore takes on quarterback Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. That’s a matchup of the top two teams in the NFL. Both are 11-3. It’s also the start of a major test for the Baltimore defense. After the trip to San Francisco comes a home game against Miami. Those are the top two teams in the league in total offense.

