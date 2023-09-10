Baltimore TE Mark Andrews inactive for season opener against Houston with a quad injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is inactive for Baltimore’s game against the Houston Texans. Andrews was limited in practice during the week with a quad injury. His absence leaves the Ravens without their top returning pass catcher. Andrews had a team-high 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns a season ago. Andrews was an All-Pro in 2021 when he caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards. He made the Pro Bowl for the third time last season. Isaiah Likely is the next tight end on the depth chart for the Ravens. He had 36 catches a season ago.

