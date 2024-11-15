Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton says he’ll play this weekend against Pittsburgh

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton was a full participant in practice and says he’ll play this weekend at Pittsburgh. Hamilton injured his ankle last week against Cincinnati, but the Ravens ruled out only one player for Sunday’s game. That’s cornerback Arthur Maulet with a calf injury. Defensive tackle Travis Jones is questionable because of an ankle issue. Tight end Isaiah Likely was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday. He missed last week’s game because of a hamstring injury.

