Baltimore Ravens receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is looking for a breakout game in London

ENFIELD, England (AP) — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is dreaming about having the type of breakout game that made him a star. OK, not actually dreaming, that would involve sleep. Beckham says he’s been in bed after the team’s arrival to London and thinking about getting back on track. He says “I would absolutely love for that to start this Sunday.” That’s when the Ravens face the Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London. The veteran receiver, who did not play last season following ACL surgery, has just seven receptions for 79 yards so far for Baltimore and has missed two games with an ankle problem.

