Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris dies at age 70

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris has died at age 70. The Ravens announced that D’Alessandris died Sunday. He was hospitalized earlier this month with an unspecified illness. That caused him to step away from duties as the team’s offensive line coach. D’Alessandris coached in the CFL and the World League — as well as at several colleges — before reaching the NFL ranks. He was an assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and San Diego Chargers before settling in with the Ravens under coach John Harbaugh.

