Baltimore Ravens are signing edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, AP source says

Yannick Ngakoue is returning to the Baltimore Ravens. The team is signing Ngakoue three games into the NFL season, a person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press. Ngakoue last played for Baltimore in 2020. He spent last season with Chicago, starting all 13 games he appeared in for the Bears. The 29-year-old has 69 sacks in his professional career going back to when he broke into the league with Jacksonville in 2016. The Ravens are 1-2 and have the 23rd-ranked defense going into their next game Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

