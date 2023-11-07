Baltimore Orioles’ Mike Elias voted MLB Executive of the Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Baltimore Orioles general manager Mike Elias was voted Major League Baseball’s executive of the year after the team finished with the American League’s best record for the first time since 1997. Baltimore went 101-67 with a $67 million payroll, 29th among the 30 teams and ahead of only Oakland. The 40-year-old Elias is a 2006 graduate of Yale. He joined St. Louis as a scout after college, became manager of amateur scouting and joined Houston in 2011 as a special assistant to general manager Jeff Luhnow. Elias was promoted to director of amateur scouting in 2012 and assistant general manager for player acquisition in 2016. He was hired by the Orioles as GM in 2018.

