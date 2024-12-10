Baltimore Orioles finalize deals with Tyler O’Neill and Gary Sánchez

DALLAS (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles finalized a three-year contract with outfielder Tyler O’Neill that includes a player opt-out after the 2025 season, and also completed a one-year deal with catcher Gary Sánchez on Tuesday.

“Pretty clearly two profiles we had been seeking going into the offseason,” Orioles general manager Mike Elias said.

O’Neill got a $49.5 million deal that is equally split to $16.5 million each of the next three seasons. Sánchez got an $8.5 million contract for likely a backup role behind All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman.

O’Neill hit .241 with 31 homers and 61 RBIs in Boston this season, his first with the Red Sox after beginning his big league career with St. Louis. O’Neill went deep in his first game with Boston, setting a big league record with a homer in his fifth opening day in a row.

The 29-year-old outfielder received comeback player of the year honors in the American League this year in the annual Players Choice Awards from the Major League Baseball Players Association. He appeared in only 72 games in 2023 and the Cardinals traded him to Boston, where he was limited to 113 games because of leg problems and a concussion.

Those 113 games were actually the second-most in his career. His most were 138 in 2021, when he set career highs in batting average (.286), homers (34), RBIs (80) and stolen bases (15).

O’Neill’s ability to play both corner outfield spots could be crucial if the Orioles lose switch-hitting slugger Anthony Santander in free agency. It’s also helpful that O’Neill bats from the right side. Orioles star Gunnar Henderson bats left-handed, as do Colton Cowser, Jackson Holliday, Heston Kjerstad and Cedric Mullins.

“They both bring tremendous amount of right-handed power and they’re good on both sides, both right and lefty pitch,” Elias said of the two new additions. ”Extremely productive, Tyler in particular against left-handed pitching, and that’s something you look at the composition of the rest of our team was a relative weakness. We have a lot of left-handed hitters, particular in the outfield.”

Sánchez hit .220 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs in 89 games for Milwaukee last season. The two-time All-Star has 184 homers and 485 RBIs in his 10 MLB seasons, and finished second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Detroit pitcher Michael Fulmer in 2016.

“Frankly we needed another catcher with James McCann being a free agent, and I think it’s a good profile to match with Adley,” Elias said. “It’s good to have a Spanish-speaking catcher to pair with an American catcher. … Had a good season with Milwaukee last year and drew a lot of good reviews from their players and coaching staff.”

