Baltimore Orioles designate reliever Craig Kimbrel for assignment

BALTIMORE (AP) — Craig Kimbrel’s time with the Baltimore Orioles could be coming to an end. The team designated their former closer for assignment Wednesday after the latest in a series of rough outings. Kimbrel gave up six runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning of relief in Baltimore’s 10-0 home loss to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. Kimbrel has a 13.94 ERA in his last 11 appearances over the past month. The Orioles have lost eight of 11 games to fall four games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.