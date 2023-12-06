Baltimore Orioles add reliever Craig Kimbrel to bullpen on 1-year, $13 million deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have announced they added reliever Craig Kimbrel to their bullpen on a one-year deal for $13 million. The deal agreed to Wednesday also includes performance bonuses for the right-hander, who turns 36 in May. The Orioles will become the eighth team for Kimbrel, who spent this season with Philadelphia and earned his ninth All-Star nod. Kimbrel was 8-6 this season for the Phillies with a 3.26 ERA and 23 saves. He struck out 94 over 69 innings pitched. That was his most since striking out 100 in 2021 in stints with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox.

