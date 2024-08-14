Baltimore OL coach Joe D’Alessandris needs treatment for illness; Ravens hire Warhop in interim role

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens say offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend for an unspecified illness and will require treatment for an extended period. The Ravens have hired George Warhop to take over D’Alessandris’ role on an interim basis. D’Alessandris turned 70 earlier this year. Coach John Harbaugh said he had surgery during the summer. Harbaugh says complications have arisen, and D’Alessandris is in the hospital and will need to focus on his health for a significant period.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.