Baltimore LB Roquan Smith inactive vs. Chargers due to hamstring injury

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith has been declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. Smith, who leads the Ravens with 110 tackles, did not practice all week after suffering the injury in last week’s 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss of Smith could hinder a Ravens defense that’s ranked 26th in the league. Malik Harrison, who had a season high in tackles against the Steelers, figures to have a significant role. The Chargers got back linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed last week’s win over Cincinnati with a groin injury.

