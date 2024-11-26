Baltimore LB Roquan Smith inactive vs. Chargers due to hamstring injury

By The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (30) is brought down by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, left, after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith has been declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. Smith, who leads the Ravens with 110 tackles, did not practice all week after suffering the injury in last week’s 18-16 loss at Pittsburgh. The loss of Smith could hinder a Ravens defense that’s ranked 26th in the league. Malik Harrison, who had a season high in tackles against the Steelers, figures to have a significant role. The Chargers got back linebacker Khalil Mack, who missed last week’s win over Cincinnati with a groin injury.

