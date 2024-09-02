Baltimore DL Justin Madubuike will now go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike has decided to go by his Nigerian-given name, Nnamdi. The team announced the switch Monday. Madubuike is a Texas native but his parents are immigrants from Nigeria. Madubuike says coming from Nigerian culture, his parents gave him an American name and a Nigerian name. They addressed him as his Nigerian name growing up. Madubuike is entering his fifth NFL season. He had a career-high 13 sacks last season.

