Baltimore CB Marlon Humphrey is inactive for the matchup with Cincinnati because of a calf injury

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is inactive for a key AFC North matchup against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Humphrey missed practice all week with a calf injury. Cincinnati defensive end Trey Hendrickson is active despite recent knee problems. Other inactives for Baltimore include tackle Ronnie Stanley, linebacker Trenton Simpson, guard Sala Aumavae-Laulu, defensive end Broderick Washington and quarterback Josh Johnson. Cincinnati is without wide receiver Tee Higgins, defensive end Sam Hubbard, linebacker Devin Harper, center Trey Hill, tackle Jackson Carman and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

