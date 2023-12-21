‘Baltimore Barbie’: LSU’s Reese enjoys her homecoming — in a game that was a win for both teams

BALTIMORE (AP) — Everyone agreed this night was about more than basketball. Angel Reese brought her seventh-ranked LSU team to her hometown of Baltimore to face Coppin State in a rare marquee home game for the MEAC school. The Tigers won 80-48 and Reese scored 26 points. It was a chance for her to come back to the area where she was a high school star. And it was a chance for Coppin State to sell out its arena with 4,100 fans.

