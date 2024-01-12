Bal’s late basket leads Santa Clara to 77-76 victory over No. 23 Gonzaga

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Adama-Alpha Bal scored the go-ahead basket with 4.6 seconds remaining and Santa Clara beat No. 23 Gonzaga 77-76. A sellout crowd at the Leavey Center erupted when the buzzer sounded and many fans stormed the court. Bal had 17 points and six assists as the Broncos beat the Bulldogs for the first time since Jan. 20, 2011, snapping a 26-game losing streak. Brenton Knapper added 16 points. Anton Watson matched a career-high with 32 points to lead Gonzaga. Ryan Nembhard scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.