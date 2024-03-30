Balogun scores twice as Monaco thrashes Metz and rises to second in Ligue 1

METZ, France (AP) — U.S. forward Falorin Balogun has scored twice as Monaco thrashed Metz 5-2 and moved up to second place in the French league. Monaco scored three times in 16 minutes early to silence the home fans at Stade Saint-Symphorien. Monaco moved two points above Brest. Leader Paris Saint-Germain has a 10-point lead over Monaco. Metz remains in the relegation zone in 17th place, three points above last-placed Clermont.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.