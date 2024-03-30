Balogun scores twice as Monaco routs Metz and rises to second in Ligue 1

By The Associated Press
Lyon's Ernest Nuamah, right, challenges for the ball with Reims' Amadou Kone during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Reims at the Groupama stadium, outside Lyon, France, Saturday, March 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Laurent Cipriani]

METZ, France (AP) — U.S. forward Falorin Balogun has scored twice as Monaco thrashed Metz 5-2 and moved up to second place in the French league. Monaco scored three times in 16 minutes early to silence the home fans at Stade Saint-Symphorien. Monaco moved two points above Brest. Leader Paris Saint-Germain has a 10-point lead over Monaco. Metz remains in the relegation zone in 17th place, three points above last-placed Clermont. Seven-time champion Lyon later drew with Reims 1-1 in a mid-table clash.

