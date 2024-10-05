Balogun scores in Monaco’s win but comes off injured, Davitashvili hits hat trick for Saint-Etienne

PARIS (AP) — U.S. striker Folarin Balogun has scored his third goal this season as Monaco seized command of the French league standings with a 2-1 win at Rennes. With six wins from seven matches and an unbeaten record, Monaco tops the standings with 19 points. Lagging three points behind, PSG has a chance to close the gap when it travels to Nice on Sunday. Georgia international Zuriko Davitashvili scored a hat trick to lead struggling Saint-Etienne to its second win. They beat Auxerre 3-1. Lille followed up its historic Champions League win against Real Madrid midweek with another victory after rallying past Toulouse 2-1.

