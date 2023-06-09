Balogun picked US over England because ‘I just went with my heart’

Folarin Balogun committed to the United States over England in mid-May. The 21-year-old forward is training with the Americans in Carson, California, ahead of a likely debut in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico on June 15. Balogun was loaned from Arsenal to Reims in August. He scored 21 goals, tied for fourth in France’s Ligue 1 and trailing only Kylian Mbappé (29), Alexandre Lacazette (27) and Jonathan Davis (24). B.J. Callaghan will be making his debut as American interim coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.