Balogun picked US over England because ‘I just went with my heart’

By RONALD BLUM The Associated Press
FILE - Brentford's Christian Norgaard vies for the ball with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, on Aug. 13, 2021. The United States can select Balogun after the England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host. FIFA said on Tuesday May 16, 2023 it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

Folarin Balogun committed to the United States over England in mid-May. The 21-year-old forward is training with the Americans in Carson, California, ahead of a likely debut in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal against Mexico on June 15. Balogun was loaned from Arsenal to Reims in August. He scored 21 goals, tied for fourth in France’s Ligue 1 and trailing only Kylian Mbappé (29), Alexandre Lacazette (27) and Jonathan Davis (24).  B.J. Callaghan will be making his debut as American interim coach.

