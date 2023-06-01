Balogun on US roster ahead of CONCACAF Nations League, could debut

CHICAGO (AP) — Striker Folarin Balogun is among 24 players picked by new U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and could make his national team debut against Mexico on June 15. Wingers Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah also are on the roster along with goalkeeper Matt Turner and outside back Sergiño Dest, among 13 veterans of last year’s World Cup squad. Just four players were picked from Major League Soccer. Callaghan took over on Tuesday when Anthony Hudson quit as interim coach.

