Balogun on US roster ahead of CONCACAF Nations League, could debut

By The Associated Press
FILE - Brentford's Christian Norgaard vies for the ball with Arsenal's Folarin Balogun, center, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, on Aug. 13, 2021. The United States can select Balogun after the England Under-21 forward who has starred in the French league opted to represent the 2026 World Cup co-host. FIFA said on Tuesday May 16, 2023 it approved a request by the U.S. Soccer Federation to change Balogun’s national eligibility from England. The 21-year-old New York-born player also was eligible for Nigeria. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ian Walton]

CHICAGO (AP) — Striker Folarin Balogun is among 24 players picked by new U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan for a training camp ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semifinal and could make his national team debut against Mexico on June 15. Wingers Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah also are on the roster along with goalkeeper Matt Turner and outside back Sergiño Dest, among 13 veterans of last year’s World Cup squad. Just four players were picked from Major League Soccer. Callaghan took over on Tuesday when Anthony Hudson quit as interim coach.

