Ballpark hijinks: Soto leaves a note on the right field grass for former Padres teammate Tatis

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yankees slugger Juan Soto left a note on the right field grass for his former San Diego Padres teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. after the bottom of the eighth inning of New York’s 8-0 win. Tatis picked it up and appeared to laugh. Soto wouldn’t say what the note said, but added: “It was something cool. He enjoyed it because when I hit the double he looked at me, he was laughing about it.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.