Ballo’s double-double, stout second-half defense lift No. 11 Arizona to 82-71 win over Stanford.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 13 rebounds, Caleb Love added 18 points and No. 11 Arizona shut down Stanford in the second half for an 82-71 win. The Wildcats let Stanford have its way offensively for the second straight game, falling into an 11-point halftime hole as the Cardinal hit nine 3-pointers. Arizona turned the game around with its defense, holding Stanford to 9-of-32 shooting while forcing 11 second-half turnovers. Pelle Larsson added 17 points and the Wildcats had a 48-24 advantage in the paint. Maxime Raynaud had 29 points and Michael Jones 21 for Stanford.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.