Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi is left off list of contenders for soccer’s biggest individual prize

Lionel Messi was omitted from the list of nominations to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best soccer player. The record eight-time winner did not feature in a list of 30 players in the running for this year’s prize, which will be presented October 28. Vinicius Junior, Rodri, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane are among the names nominated. Messi won the award last year.

