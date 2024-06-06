Ballon d’Or ceremony to honor world’s best soccer players on Oct. 28 in Paris

PARIS (AP) — The most prestigious individual awards ceremony in world soccer, the Ballon d’Or, will be held in Paris on Oct. 28. The event’s new organizer UEFA confirmed the details Thursday. Nominations will be announced Sept. 4, letting voters factor in the European Championship and Copa America in men’s soccer and Paris Olympics tournament in the women’s game. Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning stars Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos are likely to poll strongly. Barcelona retained its women’s European title with past Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmatí and Alèxia Putellas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.