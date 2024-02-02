Ballo scores 22, grabs 13 rebounds, leads No. 11 Arizona past California 91-65

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
California's Fardaws Aimaq, right, guards Arizona's Oumar Ballo during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Keshad Johnson added 15 points and No. 11 Arizona rolled to a 91-65 win over California. Arizona never trailed, jumping out to a 29-11 lead by midway through the first half. The 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds during that opening stretch. He finished 8 of 8 from the field. The Wildcats took a 48-28 halftime lead after shooting 56% from the field and outrebounding the Golden Bears 25-11. The Golden Bears were led by Jalen Celestine’s 13 points.

