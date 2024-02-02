Ballo scores 22, grabs 13 rebounds, leads No. 11 Arizona past California 91-65

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo scored a season-high 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Keshad Johnson added 15 points and No. 11 Arizona rolled to a 91-65 win over California. Arizona never trailed, jumping out to a 29-11 lead by midway through the first half. The 7-foot, 260-pound Ballo scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds during that opening stretch. He finished 8 of 8 from the field. The Wildcats took a 48-28 halftime lead after shooting 56% from the field and outrebounding the Golden Bears 25-11. The Golden Bears were led by Jalen Celestine’s 13 points.

