Ballo dominates inside, No. 8 Arizona beats Colorado 78-68

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 18 points and 16 rebounds, Cedric Henderson Jr. added 15 points and No. 8 Arizona dominated inside to beat Colorado 78-68. The Wildcats opened with a rash of turnovers, falling into an early 12-point hole. Arizona righted itself quickly with a big run and slogged through a slowed-down second half by shutting down the Buffaloes. Henderson and Ballo picked up the slack with leading scorer Azuoulas Tubelis in foul trouble, combining to hit 14 of 21 shots. Those two helped Arizona outscore Colorado 40-24 in the paint. Tristan da Silva had 18 points to lead Colorado, which shot 38%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.