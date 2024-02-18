Ballo dominates inside, No. 5 Arizona overpowers rival Arizona State 105-60

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaden Bradley scored 21 points, Oumar Ballo dominated inside and No. 5 Arizona overpowered Arizona State 105-60 in the rivals’ final Pac-12 game at McKale Center. The Wildcats had their free-flowing offense clicking all night and tightened up their defense late in the first half to turn the rivalry game into a blowout before the teams head to the Big 12 next season. Ballo finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Adam Miller had 16 points to lead the Sun Devils.

