Ball State makes Mike Uremovich football coach as early signing period opens

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State has hired Mike Uremovich as its football coach, athletic director Jeff Mitchell says. Uremovich previously led the Butler Bulldogs to three straight winning seasons and their first national ranking. He replaces Mike Neu, who was fired 10 games into his ninth season at his alma mater. The move comes on the first day of football’s early signing period and will give Uremovich a few days to convince current players to play for the Cardinals before the transfer portal opens Monday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.