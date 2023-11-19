Ball State closes season with 34-3 rout of Kent State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Marquez Cooper ran for 140 yards and the Ball State defense held Kent State under 100 yards in a 34-3 victory for the Cardinals. Cooper scored one touchdown and quarterback Kial Kelly added two more on the ground. Kelly had more rushing yards (88) than passing yards (71) and Ball State piled up 300 yards on the ground. Ball State led 13-3 at halftime then broke it open when Kelly scored on runs of 22 and 4 yards in the third quarter and Vaughn Pemberton scored on a 1-yard run in the fourth.

