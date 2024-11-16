Ball St. fires coach Mike Neu after 4 straight losing seasons since winning the MAC title

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Ball State has fired coach Mike Neu after four consecutive losing seasons since winning the Mid-American Conference title. Athletic director Jeff Mitchell said offensive line coach Colin Johnson would replace Neu on an interim basis for the Cardinals final two games this season. Neu spent nine seasons at his alma mater but only produced one winning season — a 7-1 mark (5-1) when Ball State won the 2020 Mid-American Conference championship during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened season. The Cardinals were ranked No. 23 in the final poll that year. He won five games in 2019 and 2022 and six games in 2021 but failed to more than four in his other five seasons.

