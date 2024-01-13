Ball returning to Hornets starting lineup against Spurs after 20-game absence due to sprained ankle

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball is returning from a 20-game absence and will start against the San Antonio Spurs. Ball has not played since spraining his right ankle on Nov. 26 at Orlando. He had surgery on the same ankle last season, which limited him to 33 games. The 22-year-old was upgraded to questionable Friday morning and was cleared after participating in the team’s shootaround and pregame warmups. Ball is averaging 24.7 points, 8.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in 15 games this season. The Hornets are 3-17 since Ball was injured.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.